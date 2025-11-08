AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF $BUCK

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,423 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF worth $26,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 2,123.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 1,115.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 226.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Price Performance

BUCK stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71.

About Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Stories

