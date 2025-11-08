AE Wealth Management LLC Has $120.27 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364,400 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $120,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 913,640 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 320,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 250,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth $6,989,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $27.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.