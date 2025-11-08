AE Wealth Management LLC Has $25.90 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $25,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after acquiring an additional 90,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,849,000 after acquiring an additional 117,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149,645 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $366,524,000.

VYM opened at $140.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

