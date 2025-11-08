AE Wealth Management LLC Has $32.06 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,198,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,842 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $32,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 135,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Entrewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth increased its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 115.4% in the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CTA opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

