AE Wealth Management LLC Has $32.58 Million Stock Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF $SVOL

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,771,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,654 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $32,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Luminist Capital LLC raised its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:SVOL opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $21.98.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

