AE Wealth Management LLC Has $42.53 Million Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF $TUA

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,593 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $42,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUA. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 160.1% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 730.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $22.82.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

