AE Wealth Management LLC Has $45.20 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $45,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 488.7% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,903.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $87.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

