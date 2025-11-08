AE Wealth Management LLC Has $53.19 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $53,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $923.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $955.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $799.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $775.76. The stock has a market cap of $872.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,929. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

