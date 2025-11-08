AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $29,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,284,000 after buying an additional 247,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AptarGroup by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,723,000 after purchasing an additional 87,719 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 767,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,902,000 after acquiring an additional 222,577 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,737.98. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.1%

ATR stock opened at $116.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.22. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut AptarGroup from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

