AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Citigroup by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 649,807 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in Citigroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank lowered Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:C opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.