AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,791 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.95 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

