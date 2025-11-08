AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,404 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $26,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,908 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,682,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,306,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,622,000 after purchasing an additional 613,679 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,980,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,130,000 after purchasing an additional 55,193 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,899 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $337.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.05 and its 200-day moving average is $310.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $349.08.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.