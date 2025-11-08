AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,961 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,397 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after buying an additional 15,758,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,709,000 after buying an additional 838,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,239,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,581,000 after buying an additional 1,846,436 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $24.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

