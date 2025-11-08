AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.5%

Amgen stock opened at $320.20 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $335.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $172.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

