AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,037,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $28,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,419,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after buying an additional 493,841 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 175.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

