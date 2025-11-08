AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 116,190 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 881,521 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 116,190 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $62,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 110.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 137.1% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,860 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 156.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $84.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 47.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.