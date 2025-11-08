AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 2,992 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 649,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $76,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Bensler LLC increased its position in Aercap by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Aercap by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Aercap by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 89,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Aercap in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.69. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

