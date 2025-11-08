AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 327,580 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for about 1.3% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $286,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 234.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in LPL Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $564,645.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,729.10. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,675. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

View Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $373.50 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.83 and a 52 week high of $403.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.