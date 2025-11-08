AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 9,130 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $83,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 171.7% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 129,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,420 shares of company stock worth $19,980,884. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $572.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

