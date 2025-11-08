AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,285,079 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,389 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $153,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.2%

AEM stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.94. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $187.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.