AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $85,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,344,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after buying an additional 505,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,179,153,000 after acquiring an additional 283,193 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $194.07 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

