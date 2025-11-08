AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,252,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,071 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $54,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $44.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

