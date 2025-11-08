AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF $FCOM

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,681 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $40,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,484,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,006,000 after acquiring an additional 459,088 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,988,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,263,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 158,977 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,851,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

