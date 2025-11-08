AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,388,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $87,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 148,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6,048.0% in the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.