AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,811 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $246,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.88.

Shares of LLY opened at $923.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $955.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $799.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $775.76.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 4,314 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

