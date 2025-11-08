AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $127,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,823,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,058,000 after buying an additional 87,912 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after buying an additional 81,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $143,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,861.25.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,108.60 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,290.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,375.77.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.