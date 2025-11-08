AGF Management Ltd. Grows Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,583 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $85,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,999,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $5,957,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 283.0%.

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.