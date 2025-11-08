AGF Management Ltd. Grows Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,549,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,341 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $174,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 112.4% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.7%

Enbridge stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.98%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.