AGF Management Ltd. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $121,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127,232 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,173,000. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,858,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7,740.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 50,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $226.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $240.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.90.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.