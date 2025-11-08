AGF Management Ltd. Has $117.20 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,737,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $117,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after buying an additional 3,454,174 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $64,152,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.18 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.68.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

