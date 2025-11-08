AGF Management Ltd. Has $127.07 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 54,105.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,407,294 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $127,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 92,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

Shares of ORLY opened at $97.09 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

