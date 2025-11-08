AGF Management Ltd. Has $210.45 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,342 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $210,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,686,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 90.7% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $218.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.30. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $386.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

