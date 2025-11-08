AGF Management Ltd. Has $347.43 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,512,670 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.6% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $347,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2,877.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 549,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,033,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24,602.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

NYSE BSX opened at $100.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.45. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $85.98 and a one year high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

