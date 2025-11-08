AGF Management Ltd. Has $49.59 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,549 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $49,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.9%

ACN stock opened at $245.87 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $280.00 price objective on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.