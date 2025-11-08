AGF Management Ltd. Has $51.53 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,551 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $51,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,894,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,451,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,552,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,039,000 after buying an additional 468,758 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 24,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 295,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,325,000 after buying an additional 294,302 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 349,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,474,000 after buying an additional 278,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.69.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.76.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total transaction of $2,996,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,448.14. This represents a 45.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

