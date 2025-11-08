AGF Management Ltd. Has $81.14 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,158,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120,902 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $81,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,296,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,011,833,000 after buying an additional 409,379 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,298,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,494,000 after acquiring an additional 347,854 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,920 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,230,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,856,000 after purchasing an additional 260,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,995,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $911.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

