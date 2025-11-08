AGF Management Ltd. Has $82.94 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,475,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246,518 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $82,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $35.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

BIP opened at $35.19 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,440.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

