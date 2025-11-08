AGF Management Ltd. Has $88.77 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $88,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

