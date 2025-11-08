AGF Management Ltd. Has $91.63 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216,204 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $91,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $228.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

