AGF Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 263,200 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $64,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get TC Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 37.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10,620.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 261,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.