AGF Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 552,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $126,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1,368.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 232,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,178,000 after acquiring an additional 216,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $201.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.27.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.44.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

