AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,848 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $53,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communication by 64.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 209,089 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 263.1% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 455,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communication in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE RCI opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $40.26.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

