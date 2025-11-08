AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,110 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $66,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,518 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,268,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,503 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Nutrien by 17.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,786,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $65.08.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

