AGF Management Ltd. Invests $324.94 Million in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,295,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,940,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.5% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,019 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 344,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $290.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.56%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

