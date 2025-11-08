AGF Management Ltd. Makes New $59.88 Million Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,110,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,883,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 42.4% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.12 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

