AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 1,505,991 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,064,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505,991 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $114,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 171.1% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 352.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 306.4% in the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 124,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 45,391 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,576. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock worth $78,337,744 in the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IBKR opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

