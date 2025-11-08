AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 24,026 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $112,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,558,000 after buying an additional 245,739 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $665,522,000 after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price target (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:MSI opened at $391.44 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.