AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 588 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $51,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.9%

SHW stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Get Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.