AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 693,471 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 693,471 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $133,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 69,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

