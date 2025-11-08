AGF Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 172,995 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 172,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 14.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $575.61 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The stock has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $602.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.30.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

